Marvel reveals first look at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

(WSVN) - You know how every time Marvel puts out a new movie, it’s always touted as the biggest and the best superhero movie yet? Well, we’re getting our first look at “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” -and they might be on to something here.

It’s our first glimpse of “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” 14 months before it hits theaters. Cameras are taking us behind the scenes on the new Marvel movie.

Chris Pratt: “This is our first day, here we are in Pinewood in Atlanta, and it’s actually pretty unbelievable.”

Robert Downey Jr.: “Day 1 of what promises to be a fun-filled year of lensing.”

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy is joining the Avengers for this movie — and so is Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, who we first saw in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Tom Holland: “I remember actually going to see the first Avengers with one of my best mates from home, and I never imagined I’d be in one of these movies, let alone playing Spider-Man.”

This Avengers movie promises to be the biggest one yet!

Anthony Russo: “‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as it started in May of 2008 with the first ‘Iron Man.'”

Joe Russo: “Because of what they have done over the last 10 years, these next two ‘Avengers’ films will be an event like no one has ever seen on film before.”

Robert Downey Jr. took a break from filming to answer some Facebook Live questions — getting some important stuff out of the way.

Interviewer: “And are you and Captain America still not getting along?”

Robert Downey Jr.: “This is correct. He is on my s-list.”

And while he said a lot, he really didn’t say much at all.

Robert Downey Jr.: “I can’t give too much away, but this literally feels like the second greatest story ever told, and there’s so many characters, so much interesting story, so many surprises.”

Although we have to give him credit for trying to get co-directors the Russo Brothers to spill some set secrets, they weren’t biting.

Robert Downey Jr.: “What are on these script pages?”

Anthony Russo: “You mean these pages right here?”

Robert Downey Jr.: “Yeah, let me divulge a little nugget.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.