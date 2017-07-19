Marvel Comics’ Lee cements handprints in Hollywood

(WSVN) - A Marvel Comics legend cemented another piece of his legacy, Tuesday.

Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee added his handprints in Hollywood, Calif. outside of the TCL Chinese Theater. Lee cemented his handprints during a fan-hosted event.

The 4-year-old writer behind superheroes like Spider-Man, X-Men and the Avengers has also taken his talents and plastered them onto the Silver Screen.

Lee will continue to be honored at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

