Martell Foundation honors Gloria and Emilio Estefan

(WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan have won a lot of awards. The honor they received from the T.J. Martell Foundation, Thursday, has to rank as one of their most satisfying.

“To be here receiving, in this first time that the Martell Foundation celebrates in Miami, is incredibly important, and what an honor for us,” Gloria said.

Miami’s power couple were celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the foundation that specializes in leukemia, cancer and AIDS research.

