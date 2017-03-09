Marley family combines music, charity at 9 Mile Music Festival

The Marley family is the first family of reggae. From Bob Marley to his kids, they have put reggae music on the map. Now two of Marley’s sons are mixing music and charity and making a difference right here in the 305.

Time to feel a little irie. That’s because the 9 Mile Music Festival is coming back to Virginia Key this weekend.

For the 24th year, the festival is hosted by the Marley family.

Julian Marley: “Nine Mile Festival is our family’s annual event that we’ve been keeping for the last couple of decades.”

Julian Marley is one of Bob Marley’s sons. Music and Nine Mile are the family business.

Julian Marley: “When you say ‘nine mile,’ you think about Jamaica, you think about the family and you think about the sunshine.”

There will be food, fun and music.

Miami’s own Rick Ross will be there, as well as DMX and Julian.

Julian Marley: “Every year it grows and different artists come in. Already there will be different vibes. This year, I like to play with my band.”

And this year, the festival is giving back. Fans need more than a ticket to get in. You have to bring four cans of food, which will be donated to local charities.

Julian Marley: “Even though you are coming to support and coming to enjoy yourself, you are still doing something good for people, which is the main thing.”

Julian isn’t the only Marley with big plans in the works. His brother, Stephen is working on the first ever Kaya Festival in April.

Stephen Marley: “Kaya Fest is a two-day event. For us, music is that medium that brings us together.”

This is the first time in more than a decade that all the Marley brothers will be together on stage.

Stephen Marley: “The brothers, which is Ziggy, myself, Damian, Ky-Mani and Julian.”

Wyclef, Sean Paul and Lauryn Hill will also be hitting the stage.

And if you want to check out Kaya Fest, Stephen has a message for you.

Stephen Marley: “Hey, this is Stephen Marley, and if you want to get tickets to Kaya Fest, just do this…”

For a chance to win tickets to Kaya Fest, email us at giveaways@decodrive.com. Include your name, address and phone number and you could win. Good luck!

FOR MORE INFO:

9 Mile Music Festival

4020 Virginia Beach Drive

Miami, FL 33126

http://9milemusicfestival.com/

Kaya Festival at Bayfront Park Amphitheater

301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

http://kayafestivals.com/

