Mark Wahlberg directs ‘Spice Boy’ video with Chris Van Vliet

There may be a new king of pop — Deco’s own Chris Van Vliet. He was part of a viral moment in London over the weekend. You may have seen the video of Mark Wahlberg directing Chris and his friends in a remake of the Spice Girls “Wannabe” video. It had bad dancing and singing that was even worse, but remember, Mark Wahlberg was directing them aka — the Spice Boys!

It’s an iconic song and an iconic staircase.

It turns out our interviews in London for “Transformers: The Last Knight,” were in the same hotel the Spice Girls famously shot their “Wannabe” video. As soon as Mark Wahlberg found that out, he was telling everyone what he wanted, what he really, really wanted was to remake an all-guys version of the video.

Chris Van Vliet: “We’re going to be doing a Spice Girls dance down the hall?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Oh, you’re in?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah I’m in. I’m 100 percent in. Are you still in?”

Mark Wahlberg: “I’m directing.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’re going to be the director now? Which Spice Girl can I be?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Whichever one you want. You look like Sporty Spice.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ll be Sporty Spice then.”

I wasn’t sure if he was serious or not, but we rounded up four other entertainment reporters just in case.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve been studying the moves actually. It’s a little left right, left right.”

Mark told us to meet him at the famous staircase. A few minutes later, he arrived and the Spice Boys were born!

Mark Wahlberg: “Alright, are these the actual steps?”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s the ones right down here.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s our vision with this?”

Mark Wahlberg: “We want to duplicate the exact moves.”

Mark Wahlberg: “He’s already good. Look at him.”

Mark Wahlberg: “We’re recreating history here!”

Mark Wahlberg: “Do you got these movies, Sporty? That’s you.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Look, we’re standing right there!”

Mark Wahlberg: “I’m going to track in.”

Spice Boy 1: “Tell us what to do, sensai.”

Spice Boy 2: “Ginger’s over here.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Sporty’s right here. It’s left right, left right.”

Mark Wahlberg: “And I gotta get wide, I think, from here. It’s OK with the light.”

Spice Boy 3: “Quiet on the set, quiet on the set.”

Mark Wahlberg: “We’re going right now, Spice Girls recreation. Are you ready? Playback and action! Playback? Where’s the playback? Sing live!”

Chris Van Vliet, Spice Boy 1, Spice Boy 2, Spice Boy 3 singing “Wannabe”: “If you wannabe my lover, you gotta get with my friends.”

Mark Wahlberg: “That’s commitment. That’s commitment.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Thank you so much, Mark.”

Spice Boy 3: “Was that your directoral debut?”

Mark Wahlberg: “No, but my proudest moment.”

