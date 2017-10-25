Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell serve up holiday humor in ‘Daddy’s Home 2’

Mark Wahlberg and Chris Van Vliet have a lot in common. They’ve both been in movies and music videos. One’s just doing a little better than the other. And Chris still didn’t rub his success in Marky Mark’s face when they dished today.

Yes, you might remember the last time I saw Mark Wahlberg, he had me dancing to a Spice Girls song in a video that went viral. Today, we talked about “Daddy’s Home 2” for a bit, but we mostly brainstormed what song we should sing next.

Mark Wahlberg is back for another round of laughs in “Daddy’s Home 2.” He plays the cool biological father of kids now being raised by their step dad, Will Ferrell.

Chris Van Vliet: “Do your kids think that you’re the cool dad?”

Mark Wahlberg: “No.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Not at all?”

Mark Wahlberg: “If I get to like introduce them to somebody that they like, then maybe I’m cool for a minute. But no, Dad’s pretty uncool and out of touch.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But you’re Mark Wahlberg.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Tell them that, they don’t care.”

You know, seeing Mark in Miami today was a sort of reunion. The last time I saw him was a few months ago in London, where he directed me and a few friends as the “Spice Boys” on the famous staircase the Spice Girls shot their video for “Wannabe.”

Mark Wahlberg: “It was good, though. People were feeling it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah. It was seen by a lot more people than I expected.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Should I apologize for that?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yes, you should apologize for that. But as our business manager, what’s next for us?”

Mark Wahlberg: “I think ‘MMMBop.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, the Hanson thing.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Yes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What if we did a little ‘Good Vibrations?'”

Mark Wahlberg: “That’s for me. That’s my solo. Don’t mess with my solo stuff.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, can’t touch that.”

Mark Wahlberg: “I’m comin’ back. I’m gonna be opening for you guys.”

Alright, back to the movie — in this one, there’s double the dads. We meet the fathers of both Will and Mark’s characters, played by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson. They both come to town for a big, awkward Christmas getaway.

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “This is gonna come off weird, Dusty, but he’s beautiful.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Dusty is one of the cooler characters that’s been on screen in a while. So who do we get to play somebody cooler than him that’s gonna make him nervous and anxious?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dusty Mayron): “He’s gonna ruin Christmas, Brad. I’m telling you.”

Will Ferrell (as Brad Whitaker): “The only person that can ruin your Christmas is looking back at you from that mirror.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dusty Mayron): “All I see is you, Brad.”

“Daddy’s Home 2” hits theaters on November 10.

