Mariposa’s Miami Spice menu has great prices with a side of shopping

We all know that South Florida has some of the best brunches around. And thankfully, Deco can smell a good thing miles away. Tonight, we’re brunching at a spot that’s taking Miami Spice to a whole new level — shopping included.

When it comes to Miami Spice brunch, Mariposa at Neiman Marcus in Merrick Park is proving to be a foodie favorite.

Michael Hyatt: “Mariposa restaurant is a restaurant inside Neiman Marcus Coral Gables that specializes in upscale American fare.”

Brunch for Miami Spice is a first this year, and it’s a first for Mariposa, too.

Michael Hyatt: “Brunch is a new concept for us that after Miami Spice, we hope to continue.”

From the looks of their offerings, you’d never know they’re new to this brunch thing.

Michael Hyatt: “We want everyone to have something to choose from and to leave here satisfied and happy. You have five choices of apps, five choices of entrees and three choices on dessert.”

Start with tuna ceviche, sweet potato tots tossed in cheese, or go for the grilled avocado.

Michael Hyatt: “We are grilling the avocado for our app. So you have some smokey flavor, and it’s easy to customize.”

From quiche to salmon with watermelon and feta — the entrees are savory, salty and sweet.

Michael Hyatt: “Our French toast bread pudding is made with challah bread that’s a day old and then we treat it as it were French toast with the same flavor profile with cinnamon, and maple anglaise, and it’s baked like French toast and we brulee it on top to have some texture on it.”

Michael Hyatt: “We do our croque madame different than most other places because we do it with a croissant and sweet ham, cheese, béchamel and we serve it w a fried egg on top.”

Of course it wouldn’t be Spice without dessert.

Michael Hyatt: “Our famous chocolate chip cookie is world renowned. You take a classic sundae and make it more special and luxurious by putting our cookie on top.”

Summer Thomas: “I think the food is fresh, it’s delicious, it’s amazing. There is a unique vibe to it.”

Mariposa is serving up their Miami Spice brunch menu through the end of Sept. — and it’s a price that can’t be beat.

Michael Hyatt: “For $23, they get a three course prefix meal for less than the price of one of our entrees.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mariposa at Shops of Merrick Park

390 San Lorenzo Ave, Level 3

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(786) 999-1018

neimanmarcus.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.