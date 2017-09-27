Man arrested in shooting of rapper Young Dolph is released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man arrested after rapper Young Dolph was shot outside a Hollywood hotel has been released without charges.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says prosecutors have asked police to further investigate Corey McClendon’s role in Tuesday’s shooting.

The 43-year-old walked out of jail Thursday. The Tennessee resident was arrested a day earlier on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack on Young Dolph.

The 32-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, was critically injured in the shooting outside the Loews Hollywood hotel. His real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

Detectives are investigating whether he was targeted as part of a hip-hop rivalry.

