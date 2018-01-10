Make some room: Samsung creates 146-inch TV called ‘The Wall’

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience? Make some room! A 146-inch television will soon be available for purchase.

Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced “The Wall,” the world’s first modular microLED television.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge screen experiences,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

MicroLED is a self-emitting technology. The panel is made up of millions of micro-sized chips that emit light individually. It doesn’t require color filters or backlighting.

Samsung promises the giant TV will deliver incredible definition, without restrictions to size, resolution or form.

A big draw is that it’s modular, which means users can customize the size and shape of the screen by adding or removing sections of it. And doing so won’t compromise the display’s quality, according to Samsung.

“It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers,” Han said.

The technology will eventually allow for so-called wallpaper screens, which are displays that cover an entire wall of any shape or size, said James McQuivey, a Forrester analyst.

“On a wall screen, you can watch TV, designating any section or portion of the display to act like a TV,” he said. “But the rest of the wall can continue to display other things: family memories, simulated decor, or the avatars of family members watching remotely.”

Pricing for the TV has not yet been announced. It will be available later this year. The television is expected to hit the market during the second half of 2018.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.