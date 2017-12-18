Mady’s Dance Factory blends nightclub dancing with fitness

Before hitting the club with your bottle full of bub on New Year’s, hit up Mady’s Dance Factory in Miami Shores. They’ve got a class called “Slay Fitness” that combines nightclub dancing and fitness.

It’s a workout like no other. Take it from me. I checked it out the other day and managed to embarrass myself to no end. Please watch with your hands over your eyes.

Lynn Martinez: “Slay, girl!”

Mady Richmond, founder of Mady’s Dance Factory: “Hey, girl!”

Mady Richmond: “Slay Fitness is a dance class where we dance to different popular music like reggae, hip-hop. It’s a partner-interval class, so we work, and we learn fast and slow movements, and, of course, we’re toning our body while we’re doing it.”

Lynn Martinez: “It’s more than just this, right? It’s more than just this?”

Mady Richmond: “It is, it is. You’ll get all the music video moves all in this class, and then you can look really, really good at the club.”

Mady Richmond: “I am super excited to present to you a beautiful and amazing dancer — our guest, Lynn Martinez.”

Lynn Martinez: “Hey, girls! The number one rule is that no one makes fun of me, right? No laughing, not even you.”

Mady Richmond: “We do some thrusting and some popping and some shaking.”

Lynn Martinez: “This is R-rated! X-rated!”

Mady Richmond: “Now we actually start the class.”

Lynn: “That was warmup? Oh, my God, I’m dying.”

Mady Richmond: “It’s a low-light setting atmosphere with a lot of popular music. It’s dark. You have the club lights, so when you look in the mirror, you’re feeling fierce, you’re feeling sexy, you’re feeling like the diva that you are.”

Mady Richmond: “More, more!”

Lynn Martinez: “What’s happening? (laughs)”

Mady Richmond: “It’s a class for all. You can bring your mom, your aunt, your grandma, your auntie, and learn some twerk moves and some different moves. And really work together as a partner — since it’s a partner class — and motivate each other, empower each other.”

Mady Richmond: “Six, seven, eight!”

Class: “Go, Lynn!”

Mady Richmond: “Sweating, getting fit and having fun, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Lynn Martinez: “I could slay the night away! I also found out there’s something behind me. Woo! And it’s alive!”

Mady's Dance Factory

Mady’s Dance Factory

9061 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami Shores, FL 33138

(305) 770-6669

http://madysdancefactory.com/

