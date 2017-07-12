Madonna opens children’s hospital in Malawi

Madonna is proving she’s so much more than a material girl.

Ten schools in the African nation of Malawi have already been built thanks to her charity.

But now, Madge is really outdoing herself.

Madonna: “It’s wonderful to raise money, it’s amazing to raise awareness, but we are here to raise Malawi!”

Madonna just got a serious upgrade in nicknames… From the Queen of Pop, to the Daughter of a Nation.

Madonna: “With the blood, sweat and tears of so many people here today we fought for this hospital, and we won.”

The pop icon is celebrating the opening of her children’s hospital with all of Malawi — an African nation desperately needing the help.

Madonna: “Millions of children die of curable diseases right here in this country. Diseases that we can easily cure, and we will.”

It’s called the Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, named after one of Madge’s four kids she adopted from Malawi.

Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James: “It is a great honor to know this hospital is named after me, but what’s more important is it will heal many kids and save many lives.”

It’s Madonna’s charity, Raising Malawi, that funded the hospital.

The organization is all about providing health and education.

Mercy James will do both.

Madonna: “A superior learning environment to train the next generations of Malawian health care workers. This place is as much about healing as it is about empowerment.”

Girls just wanna have fun? How about girls just wanna make the world a better place!

Madonna: “I’m here to say never, ever give up on your dreams.”