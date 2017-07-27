Madonna accepts damages from publisher over privacy invasion

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Madonna says the star and her twin daughters Stella and Estere have accepted damages form the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a “serious invasion of privacy.”

Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story giving details of her adoption of the 4-year-old twins from Malawi.

Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, told a judge in London that the story, published while the adoption was underway, could have “threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls.”

She said the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna’s legal costs and undisclosed damages. Afia said Madonna would donate the damages to a pediatric hospital in Malawi.

Madonna was not at London’s High Court for Thursday’s hearing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.