‘Maddman: The Steve Madden Story’ documents highs and lows of shoe designer’s career

Steve Madden has been helping shoe-aholics add to their collections for years. But it hasn’t always been an easy road for the designer. His roller-coaster of a life is the basis for his documentary, and he shared it all with Deco.

Sandals, boots, sexy heels … For decades, Steve Madden has given fashionistas a pep in their step.

He’s also really good at bouncing back.

Steve Madden: “Bounce Back — that should be the song. You know that song? Big Sean. Yeah, that’s such a great song.”

Steve’s ability to bounce back is the basis for his documentary “Maddman: The Steve Madden Story.” It premiered Tuesday night at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Steve took some time from mingling to discuss the project, which he says is all about…

Steve Madden: “I would say second chances. You know, guy falls down, he gets back up, keeps going.”

It follows Madden’s rise in the fashion industry — and fall, and then rise again — after he spent years in prison for fraud.

Watching it never gets easy for him.

Steve Madden: “I forgot, you know, ’cause I’m just living my life, and I’m just tryin’ to survive. But when I see it, it reminds me, ‘How did I do that?’ I’m happy about that; however, it’s hard for me to watch.”

The documentary, which won’t be available until December on iTunes, is being shown in certain cities across the country that have a special meaning to Steve.

The 305 couldn’t be left off the list.

Steve Madden: “It was important to do it here. So much of my start in the shoe business had to do with Florida.”

Steve also weighed in on Jonah Hill and Leonardo Dicpario’s performances in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which is based on the real-life guys who loaned money to Steve and other entrepreneurs starting businesses in the 80s.

Steve Madden: “They were great. Well, the Jonah character was a couple of characters rolled into one, which was very creative. They did a great job.”

It looks like Steve’s got it all covered — from the shoe business to show business.

