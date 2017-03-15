Lynn, you’ve long been an amazing anchor and awesome human being. Now we hear you’re adding a new line to your resume. That’s right, dancing queen!

Somehow she’s made it all the way to her… late 20s and never learned how to dance. But that’s all about to change.

Lynn Martinez: “Oh my God, I love this song!”

Ooohh, I got a lot to learn from the pros, at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Coral Gables.

Lynn Martinez: “So this is my partner, Vladamir.”

Vlad and I will dance together at the upcoming American Cancer Society gala. I’m freaked.

Lynn Martinez: “Can I learn anything in eight weeks?”

Vladamir Kosarev: “Absolutely.”

First, I’m given my orders.

Vladamir Kosarev: “The thing is, I want you just to listen to me.”

Vlad says the main thing I need to do is learn to follow him.

Follow “him.”

Lynn Martinez: “So, I follow you, right?”

Vladamir Kosarev: “Yes.”

Just checking.

Vladamir Kosarev: “You used the word competition already two times. That’s telling me you’re really competitive.”

Our dance is the Argentinean tango.

Vladamir Kosarev: “So, basically, I have control of your body placement all the time.”

Lynn Martinez: “I’m gonna need some stilettos.”

What I really need is to learn something called the basic step.

Vladamir Kosarev: “In Argetine tango, it’s eight steps in basic one, two, three, four, five, foot cross, six, seven, eight.”

Who, what??

Vladamir Kosarev: “To make sure you’re on the right foot, you have to shift weight twice.”

There’s a lot of this…

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, what am I doing?”

And…

Lynn Martinez: “[Expletive] Eh eh eh!”

Let’s do that again.

Vladamir Kosarev: “And, walk, walk, walk, walk, cross, back and now we’re talkin’! Woooh.”

Again.

Vladamir Kosarev: “Bam, bam, bam, bam.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, sorry!”

He didn’t need that toe.

Vladamir Kosarev: “And, up. OK!”

Lynn Martinez: “I’m sweating.”

Next, I learn some swivel step.

Vladamir Kosarev: “Step forward and swivel forward and swivel and then back.”

Put those two steps together…

Vladamir Kosarev: “And one, two, three, four, back, side, close. Ta da!”

Vladamir Kosarev: “How did that feel?”

Lynn Martinez: “It was fun!

Vladamir Kosarev: “See, not that difficult.”

Until I learn the rest…

You can watch Lynn dance at the American Cancer Society gala at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami on April 8.

