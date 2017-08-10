Life is about the journey. So is your next night out, because Lyft is giving you more than just a ride to the party. They’re giving you a party on wheels.

Beach balls. Glow sticks. This is basically like a party on wheels.

Sam Cohen, Lyft: “People in Miami are fun. They want to hang out with their friends, so what better way to do this than a party bus?”

Grab your friends for some nonstop partying thanks to Lyft. This weekend, the ride-sharing app is offering “Party Mode,” a bus that fits 12 passengers.

Sam Cohen: “You get a lounge, you get party music, and you can have fun on your way to wherever you’re going.”

And all of that costs just a little more than a regular Lyft ride. We started our trip on Española Way, but you don’t have to. The party bus will pick you up and drop you off wherever you want to go on Miami Beach between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Sam Cohen: “We wanted to do something to surprise people, for people to have fun, but also to remind people that the safest way to ride around when you go out at night is to just let us take care of transportation.”

All you have to do is open the Lyft app, select the “Party Mode” ride and tell them where you want to go. It’s that simple.

Sam Cohen: “Click a button, and a driver shows up in three minutes.”

Wherever you plan on going this weekend, Lyft’s “Party Mode” will help you get the party started.

Luis Guinand: “It makes everything totally easier about going out especially here in Miami. The party never stops because we’re going in the same Lyft bus to our next destination.”

Since that bus screams VIP, Lyft has partnered with Ora Nightclub, so if you take the party bus to Ora, you’ll get treated like VIP there, too.

