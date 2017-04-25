Luxury movie theater opens at Brickell City Centre

Lynn love movies and she loves being treated like a VIP. Well good news, Lynn!

Everyone’s a VIP at a new movie theater in Brickell City Center, and now that it’s officially open for show business, it will completely change your movie-going experience.

Luis Castelazo: “I’d like to personally welcome you here to CMX. Come and experience what VIP really means.”

This is the first ultra luxurious theater of its kind in the U.S., and on Monday night, CMX showed us what going to the movies in style feels like.

Luis Castelazo: “As you can see, this is like a five-star hotel of cinemas. Everything is upscale, as you can see. The bar, the service.”

Not one, but two bars. On the first level sits the largest indoor screen in all of Florida. And when you head upstairs, you’ll feel like you’re in a lounge.

Luis Castelazo: “You can actually come here as a one-stop shop. You can actually have dinner at our bar and then go into the movie, or go into the movie, have dinner there and then come to the bar and have a drink.”

That’s all before you even get inside one of the 10 theaters. Once you take your seat…

Luis Castelazo: “We’ve got these ninja servers who basically go to where you’re seated, without you noticing them, to bring your drinks or food.”

Speaking of hands on service, CMX has its own app.

Luis Castelazo: “We have an app where you can actually buy your tickets, but you can also purchase food and drinks while you’re seated, so you do not actually need to talk to a server.”

But you’ll hardly be focused on the food or the service because the actual movie experience is like nothing you’ve seen before.

Luis Castelazo: “We’re one of the few cinemas that has a location with all laser projectors, which allow you to see things like, basically, as you see them on TV. Really, really crisp. Once you’re in there, you feel like you’re inside the movie.”

Not in the mood for a movie? That’s OK. You can come to CMX just to hang out.

Luis Castelazo: “You can come here to the bar. We often have DJs here at night, so you can simply come to have a good time without actually going to the movies.”

Tickets range in price from $21 to $25.

