Lucky’s Market changes up the grocery shopping experience

Most of the time, going food shopping is something you have to do — not something you want to do. Well, now it’s your chance to get Lucky’s. A market in the 954 is determined to make going for groceries a groovy experience.

Care for a cold one while you’re bopping up and down the aisles?

At Lucky’s Market in Oakland Park, shopping is a unique experience.

Jason Rief, store director: “An experience that is not stuffy, it’s very laid-back, it’s very eclectic, it’s very fun, it’s very food-based.”

You can start at the cafe for what’s accurately called the “Sip and Stroll.”

Jason Rief: “Sip and Stroll is basically a pint of beer or wine, and you grab one of these holders. It clips to your shopping cart and off you go.”

With beverage firmly in place, you might make it over to the ramen bar.

They’ll whip you up a made-to-order bowl in minutes.

If that’s not your style, there’s always a great deal on pizza, fresh out of the oven.

Jason Rief: “Two slices of pie and a pint of beer or a root beer for $5.”

Lucky’s is heavily entrenched in the community. Whether it’s oils from the apothecary or meats and fish, they’re committed to making sure locally-sourced products are available on their shelves.

Jason Rief: “That’s part of our whole premise, it’s in our values. We sell a lot of local produce, we support a lot of the local suppliers with other products as well from anything in dairy to grocery to beer and wine, we’ve got Funky Buddha.”

Beer is sold by the glass, or you can take home your very own “lucky jug” filled with your favorite brew.

Jason Rief: “Lucky’s Market makes you feel like a guest in our home. You feel comfortable here when you come to Lucky’s.”

Jason, shopper: “I love being able to come over here, have a beer, get all my chores done, get my shopping done. It’s right around the corner from my house. The place is a great addition to the neighborhood.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lucky’s Market

1033 E Oakland Park Blvd.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(754) 900-7521

https://www.luckysmarket.com/

