Low prices at Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Going out on South Beach can sometimes be an expensive adventure, but we here at Deco like to find bargains … especially when it comes to eating and drinks. So dig in your couch cushions for some lose change because it won’t take much for a good meal.

Mark your calendars because your Tuesdays just got a lot more affordable — all thanks to Lolo’s Surf Cantina.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Lolo’s Surf Cantina serves authentic Mexican cuisines with a contemporary twist.”

This South Beach hot spot wants to fill you up, and they won’t empty your bank account during their Taco and Tequilla Tuesdays.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Every taco on the menu is half off on Taco and Tequila Tuesday.”

Between the Monday Blues and Hump Day Wednesday, head to Lolo’s and take a bite out of this bargain.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Everyday our tacos are $11 but on Taco Tuesday it is $5.50.”

Variety is the spice of life — and there are five varieties of tacos.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Our vegetarian taco has smoked mushroom, cauliflower and pumpkin seed pesto. And for the guest who come here and are vegetarian, they love it.”

There’s also rib eye, shrimp and pork tacos.

Mahmood Abousalem: “One of our best is the Pescado taco. It’s mahi mahi seared with seasonings on top topped with crema, cilantro and pickled onions.”

And with a name like Taco and Tequila Tuesday, you know the drinks are a deal too.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Our drink specials on Tuesday are $5 margarita, $3 tequila shots and $5 mezcal shots.”

They’ve got five different margarita flavors — and you can get ’em, frozen or on the rocks.

Mahmood Abousalem: “Our margarita flavors are classic, passion fruit, mango, guava and blood orange.”

Or take a shot of the house tequila or mezcal.

Mahmood Abousalem: “If you think of mezcal as the cousin to tequila, it does have smokey flavor to it.”

If you are doing the math … on Tuesdays at Lolo’s, the food specials are 50 percent off and the drinks are more than half off.

Matthew Cartwright, customer: “To come in here on Tuesday and have Taco and Tequila Tuesday and get half price tacos and tequilas is the best deal in town for sure.”

Taco and Tequila Tuesdays runs from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Stay for a little, or stay all day. Either way — you save some dough and get some great food and drinks.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 735-6973

http://loloscantina.com/

