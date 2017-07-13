Lose weight while keeping your wallet fat at CycleBar

Staying in shape can be a drag and very expensive, but that’s about to change. Deco found a spot where you can get your waistline thin — but you wallet will stay fat.
Fitness and fun aren’t usually in the same sentence — until now.
CycleBar Doral wants you to have fun while you get fit.
Motty Klainbaum, franchise owner: “CycleBar Doral is a premium indoor cycling studio.”
This place is top notch.
Motty Klainbaum: “We are premium because we provide a bunch of amenities that other studios do not.”
And the best part about these amenities? They’re free.
Motty Klainbaum: “One of the things we offer is water bottles that all of our customers can take home with them.”
The freebies don’t stop there…
Motty Klainbaum: “Similar to a bowling alley, we provide all the shoes to our customers.”
Once you’ve got the gear — it’s time to hop on your bicycle.
All you pay for is the class.
Motty Klainbaum: “Our customers don’t need to bring anything other than themselves to CycleBar.”
And when you are done with your ride — stick around and socialize.
It’s complimentary too.
Motty Klainbaum: “In addition to our standard classes, we have fun activities where after we are done with class, we provide our customers with wine and cheese and crackers.”
Rebecca Espinosa, customer: “Sometimes going to work and coming afterwards is tedious but if you have something to look forward to, like wine, it’s always a good thing.”
Go for the Wine Down Wednesdays or check the schedule for the Beats and Brews Class, where you can grab a beer.
Motty Klainbaum: “The idea is to have a nice social time after a good sweat time inside the theater.”
Here — breaking a sweat won’t break the bank.
Motty Klainbaum: “We have fun. It’s not just about exercise, it’s about having fun on the bike.”
FOR MORE INFO:
CycleBar Doral
3535 NW 83 Ave., Suite 113
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 928-7620
https://doral.cyclebar.com/
