Longtime South Florida DJ Rick Shaw dies

MIAMI (WSVN) - Legendary disc jockey Rick Shaw, who introduced South Florida to the the music of the Beatles and spent most of his radio career in Miami, has died. He was 78.

Easy 93.1 FM morning radio co-host Jeff Martin tweeted about the passing, Friday night.

The Miami Herald then reported on Shaw’s death, which occurred just one decade into the DJ’s retirement.

Shaw’s career on the air in Miami spanned 46 years. In 1964, while working for WQAM, he became the first DJ in South Florida to play the Fab Four.

