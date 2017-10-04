Lomo Saltado/33 Kitchen

Peruvian-inspired cuisine — heating up South Florida. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sebastian Fernandez
The Restaurant: 33 Kitchen, Coconut Grove
The Dish: Lomo Saltado
Ingredients:
1/2 lb of beef tenderloin (cut into medium-size strips)
1 Roma tomato (cut into wedges)
1/2 red onion (chopped)
1 Aji amarillo chili pepper (seeded and cut into thin slices)
1 tsp minced garlic
2 tbsp Balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup of soy sauce
Salt – pinch
Cumin – pinch
4 tbsp vegetable oil
Chopped Cilantro for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Warm vegetable oil in wok over high heat. When oil begins to smoke, add strips of beef tenderloin and begin to sear.
- Add salt and cumin for flavor.
- Stir and add chopped red onions, roma tomatoes, aji amarillo and garlic.
- Mix well for 2 minutes, then add balsamic vinegar and soy sauce.
- Mix well.
To Plate:
Scoop into plate with side of cooked rice. Garnish with chopped cilantro.
Serves: 2-4
Serving Suggestion:
Polkura Malbec – Chile
33 Kitchen
3195 Commodore Plaza (Coconut Grove)
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 899-0336
www.33kitchen.com
