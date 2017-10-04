Lomo Saltado/33 Kitchen

Peruvian-inspired cuisine — heating up South Florida. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sebastian Fernandez

The Restaurant: 33 Kitchen, Coconut Grove

The Dish: Lomo Saltado

Ingredients:

1/2 lb of beef tenderloin (cut into medium-size strips)

1 Roma tomato (cut into wedges)

1/2 red onion (chopped)

1 Aji amarillo chili pepper (seeded and cut into thin slices)

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp Balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup of soy sauce

Salt – pinch

Cumin – pinch

4 tbsp vegetable oil

Chopped Cilantro for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Warm vegetable oil in wok over high heat. When oil begins to smoke, add strips of beef tenderloin and begin to sear.

Add salt and cumin for flavor.

Stir and add chopped red onions, roma tomatoes, aji amarillo and garlic.

Mix well for 2 minutes, then add balsamic vinegar and soy sauce.

Mix well.

To Plate:

Scoop into plate with side of cooked rice. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Serves: 2-4

Serving Suggestion:

Polkura Malbec – Chile

33 Kitchen

3195 Commodore Plaza (Coconut Grove)

Miami, FL 33133

(786) 899-0336

www.33kitchen.com

