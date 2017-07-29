SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians came together to remember a beloved rock star, more than a week after he took his own life.

Fans of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington gathered at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday night, to pay tribute to the late lead singer. At sunset, mourners released sky lanterns as a way of saying their final goodbye.

“It’s been very tough, very, very tough,” said fan Ilana Sanabria. “On and off crying, listening to his music for like the past week and a half, on and off, all day. It’s been really hard.”

Bennington committed suicide inside his Los Angeles home, July 20. He was 41.

