MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida just got served.

B-Miami Battle, part of an event billed as the world’s biggest hip-hop dance festival, kicked off at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Downtown Miami, Sunday night.

Local dance crews competed for a chance to not only represent their community at a convention later this year, but also win a $1,500 cash prize.

For judge and former dancer Michael “Triple 7,” it’s all about the joy of dance. “Breakin’ is something that makes me feel great because it’s a form of communication, like body language,” he said. “No matter what language you speak, it brings people together on a dance floor, and they can have a good time,” he said.

Hundreds attended the free, all-ages event. Attendees enjoyed the live music and food as they cheered on their favorite B-Squads.

