LOBSTER TACOS/TACOLOGY

(WSVN) - How does Mexican food sound for dinner? On the menu, a “South of the Border” seafood dish from a hot new restaurant — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Santiago Gomez
The Restaurant: Tacology at Brickell City Center in Downtown Miami
The Dish: Lobster Tacos
Ingredients:
2 lobster tails (each split in half the long way)
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup black beans rinsed and drained
1/2 cup yellow rice (cooked as per package instructions)
1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage for garnish
salt to taste
4 Flour tortillas
For Chipotle Sauce
4 Tbs. butter
1/4 cup thinly sliced white onion
2 Tbs. heavy cream
1/2 Tbs. Chipotle sauce (pureed)
Method of Preparation:
– Start by splitting and skewering the lobster tails. Season with salt
then poach them in melted butter on medium heat for about 5 minutes per side.
– Next…make the Chipotle sauce. Add butter to another pan
with thin slices of white onion. Sauté about 5 minutes— keep stirring!
When the onions start to caramelize, add heavy cream and some pureed Chipotle (which you can buy anywhere.) Mix well.
– Season the sauce with salt- and when the lobster tails are done.. it’s ready to plate!!
To Plate:
– Put two flour tortillas on each plate and add the yellow rice and black beans. Take the skewers out of the lobster tails and place them on top of the beans and rice. Top it off with the Chipotle sauce and some thinly sliced red cabbage.
Serving Suggestion: La Catrina
Serves: 2
Tacology
Brickell City Centre 4th Floor
701 South Miami Ave.
Miami Fl 33131
(786) 347-5368
http://tacology.us/
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.