LOBSTER TACOS/TACOLOGY

(WSVN) - How does Mexican food sound for dinner? On the menu, a “South of the Border” seafood dish from a hot new restaurant — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Santiago Gomez

The Restaurant: Tacology at Brickell City Center in Downtown Miami

The Dish: Lobster Tacos

Ingredients:

2 lobster tails (each split in half the long way)

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup black beans rinsed and drained

1/2 cup yellow rice (cooked as per package instructions)

1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage for garnish

salt to taste

4 Flour tortillas

For Chipotle Sauce

4 Tbs. butter

1/4 cup thinly sliced white onion

2 Tbs. heavy cream

1/2 Tbs. Chipotle sauce (pureed)

Method of Preparation:

– Start by splitting and skewering the lobster tails. Season with salt

then poach them in melted butter on medium heat for about 5 minutes per side.

– Next…make the Chipotle sauce. Add butter to another pan

with thin slices of white onion. Sauté about 5 minutes— keep stirring!

When the onions start to caramelize, add heavy cream and some pureed Chipotle (which you can buy anywhere.) Mix well.

– Season the sauce with salt- and when the lobster tails are done.. it’s ready to plate!!

To Plate:

– Put two flour tortillas on each plate and add the yellow rice and black beans. Take the skewers out of the lobster tails and place them on top of the beans and rice. Top it off with the Chipotle sauce and some thinly sliced red cabbage.

Serving Suggestion: La Catrina

Serves: 2

Tacology

Brickell City Centre 4th Floor

701 South Miami Ave.

Miami Fl 33131

(786) 347-5368

http://tacology.us/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.