Lobster Morsels/Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Seafood is a part of life here in South Florida, and it’s a major part of the dish we’re snapping up tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Arturo Paz
The Restaurant: Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Miami Beach
The Dish: Lobster Morsels
Ingredients:
2 each 6-8 oz frozen lobster tails
1 pint buttermilk
2 cups seasoned flour (recipe below)
4 oz honey mustard sauce (recipe below)
2 oz greek thyme honey (available online at amazon.com and other retailers)
Seasoned Flour:
1 lb high-gluten flour
.12 lb cornstarch
.04 lb iodized salt
½ tsp white peppper
.04 lb garlic powder
(Mix together in a bowl)
Honey Mustard:
1 pint mayonnaise
1 oz honey
2 oz white vinegar
.75 oz dry mustard
(Mix together in a bowl)
Method of Preparation:
- Cut lobster tails in half and then into 1 oz pieces. You should yield 6 pieces per tail.
- Dip in buttermilk and dredge in seasoned flour twice.
- Deep fry at 325 degrees for 7 minutes.
To Plate:
Spread honey mustard sauce on a plate, creating a well in the center, and spoon in greek thyme honey. Place lobster morsels across plate, on top of honey mustard and honey.
Serves: 2
Serving Suggestion: Sigalas Assyrtiko Santorini white wine
Lobster Bar Sea Grille
404 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 377-2675
www.buckheadrestaurants.com/lobster-bar-sea-grille
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.