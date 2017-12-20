Lobster Morsels/Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Seafood is a part of life here in South Florida, and it’s a major part of the dish we’re snapping up tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Arturo Paz

The Restaurant: Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Miami Beach

The Dish: Lobster Morsels

Ingredients:

2 each 6-8 oz frozen lobster tails

1 pint buttermilk

2 cups seasoned flour (recipe below)

4 oz honey mustard sauce (recipe below)

2 oz greek thyme honey (available online at amazon.com and other retailers)

Seasoned Flour:

1 lb high-gluten flour

.12 lb cornstarch

.04 lb iodized salt

½ tsp white peppper

.04 lb garlic powder

(Mix together in a bowl)

Honey Mustard:

1 pint mayonnaise

1 oz honey

2 oz white vinegar

.75 oz dry mustard

(Mix together in a bowl)

Method of Preparation:

Cut lobster tails in half and then into 1 oz pieces. You should yield 6 pieces per tail.

Dip in buttermilk and dredge in seasoned flour twice.

Deep fry at 325 degrees for 7 minutes.

To Plate:

Spread honey mustard sauce on a plate, creating a well in the center, and spoon in greek thyme honey. Place lobster morsels across plate, on top of honey mustard and honey.

Serves: 2

Serving Suggestion: Sigalas Assyrtiko Santorini white wine

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 377-2675

www.buckheadrestaurants.com/lobster-bar-sea-grille

