MIAMI (WSVN) - Harry Potter fans flocked to Downtown Miami for a night of magical music this holiday weekend.

Muggles of all ages relived “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center, Saturday. The film played on a large screen as a live symphony orchestra played along.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ – in Concert at 2 PM + 8PM today! #HPinConcert https://t.co/SHP43zTCGo. pic.twitter.com/96ewAYXhQx — Arsht Center (@ArshtCenter) November 25, 2017

Young audience members were left under a spell after the performance. “It was really fun,” said Nathan.

“It’s like the books,” said Freddy. “The one thing I liked about it was that the orchestra was really nice.”

The concert series will pick up again in 2018, with the third installment in the film and book series, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

