Many hip and cool things and people in South Florida eventually need a face-lift to stay hip and cool — and that includes one of Miami Beach’s hottest of hotspots, LIV at the Fontainebleau. Deco’s hip and cool Chris Van Vliet is there with a glimpse of the uber-club’s new look.

Anybody who’s anybody has partied at LIV at one point. After being closed for two months, this is a brand-new LIV.

DJ Khaled: “There’s a whole lot of superstars here tonight.”

LIV is the place to party on Miami Beach. From DJ Khaled to Justin Bieber, even the Miami Heat had their championship here.

But the mega nightclub has gotten a mega face-lift.

Phil Goldfarb, general manager, Fontainebleau Miami Beach: “So the whole club is different. I mean, the floors are new, the banquettes are new, the sky boxes are new, the lights and sound and video are all new.”

At the center of it all is this lighting structure they lovingly call “The Spider.”

Phil Goldfarb: “Four hundred and 10 video screens that do some amazing things.”

It has the ability to come down over the crowd and move to the beat.

Mo Garcia, LIV Nightclub: “We live in a time right now where everything changes so fast — styles, fashions, music — so we need to stay ahead of the curve. That’s one thing we take a lot of pride in, here in LIV.”

The price tag for the renovation: $10 million. And they got it all done in just two months, with 100 workers working around the clock.

Phil Goldfarb: “And that includes evacuating the hotel for Irma. The lighting and sound guys had to leave for a while. We missed a week, but we’re ready to open.”

The 19,000-square-foot club opens its doors back up on Friday night.

Phil Goldfarb: “You get that feeling from the second you walk through those doors. There’s something familiar, and then there’s something to really blow your socks off.”

Travis Scott is headlining at LIV on Friday night. On Saturday, Skrillex will be in the house.

FOR MORE INFO:

LIV Nightclub

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 674-4680

www.livnightclub.com

