Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey to perform at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Superstars Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are making a stop in South Florida on their “All the Hits” summer tour.

As Richie and Carey travel across the country, Richie says fans should expect to hear the pair’s best songs.

“Here’s the title: All the Hits. Now plug in underneath that Mariah and Lionel — what the heck?” Richie said, “and the situation goes, it’s not when we go on, it’s when do we come off? And of course, entertainment factor — you think?”

Richie says he still gets nervous before walking on stage.

“My definition of an artist, we’re egotistical maniacs with inferiority complexes,” he said. “Right before the show, I’m kind of doubting it. What’s going to happen? We’re not sure. That’s healthy ’cause even though the standing ovation was just one night ago, you always go, ‘This is a new night. I’m not quite sure,’ so you don’t take it for granted, and then the lights come on, and you turn back into yourself.”

Even though Richie has sold more than 100 million records, he is always looking forward to what’s next.

“There’s no such thing as analyzing the past. It’s what’s next,” Richie said. “If it’s not what’s next, that’s just the way it is. I have the Italian race car driver’s theory: what’s behind me doesn’t count, who’s in front of me, what’s going on, what’s happening and you try to deal with that and have fun doing it. At this point, right now, that I’m in a lane where I am my problem, if you will, ’cause all I have to do is just enjoy it and not get caught up in the whole fad thing.”

The singers hit the stage in South Florida at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

