Linguine and Clams/Point Royal

A chef’s Mediterranean dish is a big seller in Broward County. Tonight, he shares his secret. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Geoffrey Zakarian

The Restaurant: Point Royal, Hollywood

The Dish: Linguine and Clams

Ingredients:

One pkg linguine pasta

2 oz clam broth (recipe below)

1 oz garlic sofrito (recipe below)

1/4 oz Calabrian chili paste (recipe below)

1/2 oz butter

Littleneck clams (8-10)

2 oz chopped Quahog clams (use clams from broth below)

Clam Broth:

Quahog clams (8-10)

One onion, julienned

3 tbsp sliced garlic

2 cups white wine

6 cups water

1/2 tsp thyme

(Place a large pot over medium heat and add oil, onion and garlic. Cook for a few minutes, or until onions are soft. Add white wine, thyme and clams. Cover and increase heat to high. Cook until all clams have opened thoroughly. Remove clams, add water and strain broth through a chinois. Strain again through a coffee filter or quadruple fold cheesecloth.)

Garlic Sofrito:

4 cups sliced shallots

1 1/2 cups sliced garlic

2 cups grapeseed oil

(Place in pot and cook slowly until translucent. Cool and store.)

Calabrian Chili Paste:

2 cups Picked Calabrian chili peppers

7 oz chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

1/2 tbsp chopped thyme

(Blend ingredients until smooth. Store.)

Garnish:

Lemon juice

Chopped parsley

Olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Drop pasta in boiling pasta cooker.

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat with garlic/shallot sofrito and calabrian chili paste. Cook until garlic turns golden, immediately add white wine, clam broth, butter, chopped clams and steamed whole clams. Bring back to a simmer over high heat and taste.

Once pasta is cooked, drain and place into the saute pan with about 1 oz of pasta water. Toss well with the sauce and cook in the sauce for about a minute, or until sauce is emulsified and sticking to the linguine.

When it is ready, finish with lemon juice and parsley.

To Plate:

Toss and pour into a bowl or plate. Top with freshly ground cracked pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion: Hurricane Crush (Light and Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, Lemon Juice, Grenadine, Oloroso Sherry Float)

Point Royal

3555 South Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

(954) 602-8750

www.pointroyal-fl.com

