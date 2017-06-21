Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97’s “Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays” at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The rapper walked out of an interview broadcast on ABC News’ “Nightline” broadcast on Nov. 1, 2016, amid questions about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot (1,400 square-meter) waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million. A month earlier, police had swarmed the house following a hoax call claiming four people had been shot there.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., purchased the home in 2011 for $11.6 million. The new buyer wasn’t identified.

The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a rooftop skate park, a professional recording studio and a shark lagoon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.