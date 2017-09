FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97’s “Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays” at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The rapper walked out of an interview broadcast on ABC News’ “Nightline” broadcast on Nov. 1, 2016, amid questions about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Lil Wayne is back at his home, Monday morning, after passing out in a hotel room and being rushed to the hospital.

The 34-year-old rapper was in Chicago over the weekend.

He has confirmed that he had to cancel a trip to Las Vegas as a result of having multiple seizures.

Lil Wayne has revealed in the past that he’s epileptic and therefore, prone to seizures.

