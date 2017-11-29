Light up your holiday with the Chinese Lantern Festival

‘Tis the season for checking out the best holiday lights around town. Lauderhill has a display unlike anything you’ll find in South Florida. And it’s gotten thousands of years of tradition behind it.

The Chinese Lantern Festival has Central Broward Regional Park glowing this winter.

George Zhao, event producer: “Chinese Lantern Festival is a celebration of art and culture here with over 800 pieces of illuminated figures like animals, flowers, plants.”

Yeah — 800 handmade lanterns!

That’s gotta be a lot of work.

George Zhao: “It took 15,000 hours to build this, all together.”

Time for a quick history lesson!

The festival has a history of 2,000 years. It symbolizes family reunion, and…

George Zhao: “It’s also a festival comparable to Valentine’s Day where the youth gather in the street holding lanterns, looking for their love.”

Deco took a walk-through of the entire thing. We’ve sped up the video because we just don’t have that kind of time.

We met some amazed visitors along the way.

Alexandru Cobo, patron: “I have not been to anything like this before. Just the craftsmanship needed to make everything here … it boggles the mind. It truly does.”

Brandy Miller, patron: “I love the animals. I love the animation. Super original.”

Tim Weber, patron: “It’s nice, I like it too. I like the stuff in the water.”

Some of the lanterns even communicate with you…

But the lanterns aren’t the only aspect of the festival.

There are live performances and a shadow puppet show put on by some seriously dedicated performers.

George Zhao: “They have been working together, performing together as a team for about 55 years.”

Shireen and I are hoping for 55 years together, too.

There’s also food, and a gift shop that sells all kinds of novelty items.

This is a festival that will light up your life.

Alexandru Cobo: “I can personally tell you it is gorgeous. It’s truly an amazing experience.”

The Lantern Festival runs through Jan. 15.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chinese Lantern Festival

3700 Northwest 11th Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chinese-lantern-festival-at-central-broward-regional-park-fl-tickets-37017112179

