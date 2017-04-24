Lifeguards put their skills to the test with Bowen’s Taplin Relay

Being a lifeguard is more than just looking cool and running in slow motion. It’s about keeping your beaches safe — and looking cool and running in slow motion. Chris took his farmers tan to Hollywood Beach to watch South Florida’s best lifeguards put their skills to the test.

A lifeguard’s job is not an easy one — I mean they’re literally guarding your life.

Zac Efron (as Matt Brody): “I thought we were lifeguards. What you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining but far fetched TV show.”

Here on Hollywood Beach, lifeguards from all over South Florida are doing the “Baywatch” thing for real and showing off their skills in the inaugural Bowen’s Taplin Relay.

Brian Bowen: “It’s basically a relay event with rowing, paddling, swimming and running.”

Each team consists of 10 lifeguards — and they’re competing to see who is the best of the best!

Evan O’Sheehan: “We have two runners, two swimmers, two paddle boarders and four people rowing.”

And as you can see, the ocean is a little angry with the wind creating some big waves. Yeah, I don’t think The Rock or Zac Efron could handle this!

Otto Vlanco: “We’ve got dangerous conditions and these are excellent athletes. These are the men and women we count on every day to save our lives and prevent accidents on the beach.”

So sure, you might think that being a lifeguard is just sitting in a tower, looking cool…

Chris Van Vliet: “Don’t show that.”

And of course monitoring the beach.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh sir come on, there’s a bathroom for that!”

But there’s much more to it than that.

Evan O’Sheehan: “A lot of them just think we’re there to look cool and be tan but when something does go wrong, people are very glad that we’re there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So obviously they’re very talented but if ‘Baywatch’ has taught us anything it’s that the key is looking the part. Like by buying this shirt on Amazon that says ‘lifeguard.’ And by perfecting the slow motion run. Hit the music.”

No, these guys are pros — and during the Bowen’s Taplin Race, they put their skills to the test!

If you didn’t already have a massive appreciation for what these men and women do to keep the beaches safe, you certainly do after seeing this. And hey, they have the best office in the world too…

Evan O’Sheehan: “I love to be outside in the sun. I never wanted to be inside. And my favorite part about this job is I don’t have to wear shoes to work.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.