Lewis discusses civil rights-themed graphic novels at Opa-locka stop

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. John Lewis discussed his civil rights era graphic novels during a South Florida stop, Saturday.

Lewis, D-Ga. sat alongside co-author Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell as they discussed the award-winning trilogy “March” at a book signing held at New Birth Baptist Church in Opa-locka.

The books focus on the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s through the eyes of the Georgia lawmaker. The 77-year-old provides a first-hand account of his lifelong struggle for civil and human rights.

“You’re sitting at a lunch counter, and someone comes over and spits on you. They’ll put a lighted cigarette out in your hair, hold down your bags, pour hot water, hot coffee, hot chocolate on you,” said Lewis. “You get arrested, taken to jail. You’re beaten, you’re left bloody during the Freedom Rides. It’s sort of painful, and it’s hard even for young people to believe that happened.”

The congressman hopes “March” will inspire and educate generations to come. Over 1,000 Miami-Dade students attended the signing.

