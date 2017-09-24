Lemon Olive Oil Cake/Belkys

In the mood for something tangy and sweet? We have a tasty treat you’re going to love! Homemade lemon olive oil cake is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Ingredients:

Cake:

1 2/3 cups all purpose flour

2 Tsp. baking powder

1/2 Tsp. salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup French vanilla yogurt (or plain vanilla)

zest of one lemon

juice of 1/2 lemon

Lemon Glaze:

Juice of one whole lemon

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup powdered sugar

Grated lemon peel or a twisted lemon slice for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch springform pan.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt together.

In a different bowl, mix sugar and eggs together. Use a mixer to blend. Add olive oil, yogurt and a bit of lemon peel. Mix well and add flour. Beat until smooth and pour it into the pan.

Bake 30 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool and then remove from springform pan. To let the glaze seep in, gently poke holes around the top of the cake. Use can use a toothpick or a fork.

To make the glaze, mix lemon juice, olive oil and powdered sugar with whisk until blended. Drizzle over the cake until it soaks in. Garnish with lemon zest or twisted lemon slice.

To Plate:

Cut, serve and enjoy!

Serves: 8-10

