(WSVN) - An upscale take on a finger-lickin’ classic. Chicken wings are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Fiorello

The Restaurant: Portico Beer and Wine Garden at the Diplomat Landing in Hollywood

The Dish: Lemon Garlic Parmesan Wings

Ingredients:

Brine

1 quart water

2 Tbs. Kosher salt

1 Tbs. Garlic Powder

Toss cooked chicken in

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbs. lemon zest

2 Tbs. fried rosemary

1 Tbs. chopped parsley

1 tbs. pepper

8 fried lemon rings

12 wings and drummettes

Method of Preparation:

– Add water to a bowl and whisk in ingredients for the brine. Add the chicken, cover and let it soak overnight. When you’re ready to cook- pat the chicken dry, transfer to a baking dish– and into the oven they go!

– Bake at 450 degrees for about 12-15 minutes.

– While that’s cooking…. fry some fresh rosemary sprigs in canola oil at 350 degrees- for about 30 seconds. Take them out and let them drain. Next, fry thinly sliced lemons (including peel) the same way. Let those drain as well.

– In a bowl, add together grated parmesan cheese, chopped parsley and the fried rosemary- just pull it off the stems. Add lemon zest and mix well.

-When the chicken is ready, take it out of the oven- and put it into the bowl. Add the fried lemons and give it all a toss- make sure the chicken gets coated.

To Plate:

Chef Michael serves up the chicken with extra seasoning and the fried lemons.

Serving Suggestion: Pinot Grigio

Serves: 3

Portico Beer & Wine Garden

3460 South Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

(954) 602-8761

http://www.porticohollywood.com/

