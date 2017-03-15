(WSVN) - An upscale take on a finger-lickin’ classic. Chicken wings are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Fiorello
The Restaurant: Portico Beer and Wine Garden at the Diplomat Landing in Hollywood
The Dish: Lemon Garlic Parmesan Wings
Ingredients:
Brine
1 quart water
2 Tbs. Kosher salt
1 Tbs. Garlic Powder
Toss cooked chicken in
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 Tbs. lemon zest
2 Tbs. fried rosemary
1 Tbs. chopped parsley
1 tbs. pepper
8 fried lemon rings
12 wings and drummettes
Method of Preparation:
– Add water to a bowl and whisk in ingredients for the brine. Add the chicken, cover and let it soak overnight. When you’re ready to cook- pat the chicken dry, transfer to a baking dish– and into the oven they go!
– Bake at 450 degrees for about 12-15 minutes.
– While that’s cooking…. fry some fresh rosemary sprigs in canola oil at 350 degrees- for about 30 seconds. Take them out and let them drain. Next, fry thinly sliced lemons (including peel) the same way. Let those drain as well.
– In a bowl, add together grated parmesan cheese, chopped parsley and the fried rosemary- just pull it off the stems. Add lemon zest and mix well.
-When the chicken is ready, take it out of the oven- and put it into the bowl. Add the fried lemons and give it all a toss- make sure the chicken gets coated.
To Plate:
Chef Michael serves up the chicken with extra seasoning and the fried lemons.
Serving Suggestion: Pinot Grigio
Serves: 3
Portico Beer & Wine Garden
3460 South Ocean Drive
Hollywood, FL 33019
(954) 602-8761
http://www.porticohollywood.com/
