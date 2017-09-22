Ninjas — they tend to sneak up on you. It’s their thing. So we snuck up on the stars of “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and not only made them tell us about their movie, but do it while playing with Legos. The results were kind of mixed.

The lovable Legos are back! In “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” six young ninjas defend their island from an evil villain.

Kumail Nanjiani: “These aren’t standard Legos.”

Uh, yeah, that’s an understatement. But are the stars Lego legends? We had ’em try Lego figures while talking about the movie.

Kumail Nanjiani: “I’ve never seen this. This is like…”‘

Zach Woods: “What is this?”

Kumail Nanjiani: “This is like the indie. This is like the ‘Door in the Floor’ of Legos.”

Zach Woods: “Exactly.”

Spoiler alert — it isn’t easy.

Abbi Jacobson: “It’s about finding your inner peace, and what makes you special, and how to work together as a team.”

Justin Theroux: “They really are funny movies. They actually have a message. It evolves, and it’s baked in the script at the beginning.”

Zach Woods: “It’s about struggling to maintain relationships with your family when it’s difficult. It’s about…”

Kumail Nanjiani: “Ahh! It’s so hard!”

Zach Woods: “I know”

Kumail Nanjiani: “I’m not making anything with it.”

Not everyone in the cast played with Legos growing up.

Jackie Chan: “Fifty-some years ago, almost 60 years, we had nothing at that time in Hong Kong. We’d come into school and do punch kicking. We didn’t know anything about Lego.”

Justin Theroux: “I didn’t have Lego much when I was a kid.”

What?! Someone call child services!

So, what did the others come up with?

Olivia Munn: “This is the quotation of forbidden formality. It’s a mass formula I came up with when I was 9 years old, It’s xy-z3 = b5. It’s standard textbook stuff.”

Abbi Jacobson: “I made an elaborate plumbing device.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “This is how I felt in high school, just a bunch of different parts together that don’t make sense, and nobody wants it.”

Fred Armisen: “This, to me, is a weather vane, and I do like to go with the flow, so wherever the wind is going, I like to point in that direction.”

Justin Theroux: “I made shrapnel.”

Yeah, that looks about right.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” is currently out in theaters.

