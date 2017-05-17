Lebo opens art pop-up on Miami Beach

A SoFlo artist has his work displayed all over South Florida. Now, he wants to display it all over you. David Le Batard, or “Lebo” as he’s known in the art world — is taking some of his fantastic pieces, putting ’em on clothes, and opening his own store.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “I really do consider myself a visual story teller.”

David Le Batard’s visual storytelling can be seen on murals on in the streets of South Florida to the high seas.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “A lot of things can be approached like a blank canvas.”

Now, Lebo has a new project on display.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “I wanted to create a space that would allow me to bring all the creative things I’ve been developing over the years and do something that was hopefully community based.”

That space is the Lebo Art pop-up shop on Miami Beach.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “That’s all drawings from the walls at my studio.”

It’s basically a one-stop shop for anything and everything Lebo. And the Miami native wants you to feel like you’re in his studio.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “I wanna bring in all the different elements of making it feel like my studio. My studio’s very limited, but it’s got a lot going on on the walls, so I wanted to give that feel as well.”

From original works of art, to reprints and even jewelry and apparel with his artwork, this latest project is all about…

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “Doing things that we can reproduce and create different lines of and do ’em for people that really like to collect art but on a more affordable level. Like these hats — I put out lines of those a few times a year and it’s supposed to tell a story. All of them together and then each one by itself.”

This weekend, he’ll officially open the doors to the shop with a kickoff party open to the public. And you’ll get to watch him create as he does a live painting.

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “It’s totally brand new, so I’m sort of intimidated by it, a little bit overwhelmed, but excited about it at the same time.”

Sounds like nothing compared to painting Norwegian Cruise Line’s “The Getaway.”

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “They refer to it as a $1 billion canvas. Took, I think, 12 people, three months to paint it on both sides.”

But now, it’s time to officially welcome people inside his shop where…

David “Lebo” Le Batard: “Exploring and working with other artisans, that really is going to unfold in this space and that really is my creative ambition.”

FOR MORE INFO:

LEBO art pop-up

1674 Meridian Ave. Suite 110

Miami Beach, FL 33139

http://www.leboart.com/RSVP/

