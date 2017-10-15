Latin superstars headline disaster relief benefit concert at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Star performers from South Florida and around the country came together at Marlins Park, Saturday, to show their support for the victims of recent natural disasters.

The fusion of musical talent behind the benefit concert “One Voice: Somos Live!” aimed to give a message of hope for millions of people affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as the deadly earthquake in Mexico.

7News cameras showed concert-goers standing in line outside the venue, Saturday afternoon. A few of them were seen waving large Puerto Rican flags.

“Somos,” Spanish for “we are,” represented a list of mega stars who came out to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Mexico and South Florida.

Latin superstars like Marc Anthony, Prince Royce and Daddy Yankee were just some of the artists who used the power of music to bring everyone together.

“I’ve come here to support the cause, to support all the people who are affected,” said Royce, “and also to show unity, unity between so many artists that are here tonight.”

Royce stressed that not all performers who took to the stage were Latin American. “There’s people from so many different countries, and to see everyone come together for a great cause, I think it’s such a blessing,” he said.

The cause is especially close to those who used to call one of the devastated areas home. “I live in Puerto Rico, No. 1, and it’s complete devastation in Puerto Rico,” said Daddy Yankee. “Right now, people are running out of hope, so the best that we can do is this type of event, and send them the help directly to the people, and that’s why we’re trying to do.”

Video from inside the stadium posted to Instagram showed the sold-out crowd of thousands watching the concert.

All proceeds from the event will be going toward providing food, medicine, supplies and more to those affected by the recent string of natural disasters.

“Somos Live!” wasn’t the only star-studded event taking place from coast to coast this weekend. On the West Coast, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Selena Gomez and Ricky Martin were among the celebrities who showed their support for disaster relief efforts.

