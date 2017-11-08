If you’ve ever found yourself having to make the difficult decision between sleeping on your luxurious boat or in your luxurious penthouse, we’ve found the solution. Deco’s nautical expert, Chris Van Vliet, just returned from his voyage on the Luxuria.

Technically speaking, this is a boat, because it has engines and a helm, and it floats on the water. Aside from that, there is nothing very boatlike about this.

Bob Rowe, Global Boatworks: “Welcome aboard the Luxuria!”

The Luxuria is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Bob Rowe: “We classify it as a hybrid. It’s a vessel, but it’s also a luxury home.”

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,200 square feet of luxury. It’s basically a floating Miami penthouse that’s powered by two 300-horsepower engines.

Chris Van Vliet: “I think the amazing thing about this is, when you walk on, you kind of forget you’re on a boat.”

Bob Rowe: “We get that comment all the time. Ninety-nine out of 100 people come on and [go], ‘Oh, my God, we can’t believe it.'”

Bob Rowe: “We’ve got 9-foot ceilings, we’ve got a lot of glass impact windows, a full staircase.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And it’s not just a staircase. It’s a wine rack, too. Check this out. What should we go with here? Maybe — oh, a lovely vintage.”

That’s at the bottom of the staircase. At the top is a huge master bedroom complete with motorized shades.

Chris Van Vliet: “Take a little napski here. And the thing is, if I do need to get up and go somewhere else, the helm is like five steps away.”

Luxuria employee: “All aboard!”

Chris Van Vliet: “All aboard! That’s what they’d say on a train. We’re not on a train. Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”

No detail on the Luxuria has been spared — from the kitchen, to the laundry, to the LED fireplace, to this: The master bathroom is unbelievable!

The asking price is $1.5 million, and the views from every single room might be worth that alone.

Bob Rowe: “One of our mottos is, ‘Why live near the water when you can live on the water?'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Global Boatworks

2637 East Atlantic Blvd. #134

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 934-9400

info@globalboatworks.global

https://globalboatworks.global/

