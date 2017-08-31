We all know that relationships are tough, and my married friends tell me marriage is even harder. But what if you had the choice to opt out after seven years? Lake Bell is exploring that proposition in her new movie “I Do… Until I Don’t.”

Ed Helms (as Noah): “You … are ovulating.”

Lake Bell (as Alice): “You have an app on your phone for my ovaries?”

Ed Helms (as Noah): “Yeah, the green days are fertile.”

Ah, married life. It’s the focus of the new rom-com “I Do… Until I Don’t.”

Lake Bell not only stars in the movie — she wrote and directed it.

Lake Bell: “It’s an ensemble comedy, sort of following these three different couples at various stages in their relationship.”

Mary Steenburgen (as Cybil): “You do look mentally challenged. Opposite of sexy.”

Paul Reiser (as Harvey): “Well that’s fine, because you know what? Being married to you is challenging in so many ways.”

In the movie, three couples are being studied by a documentary filmmaker who’s trying to prove her thesis — and it’s an interesting one.

Lake Bell: “Maybe marriage should be a seven-year contract with an option to renew, because after all, we should probably reform an archaic institution.”

Lake told Deco the concept is a slippery slope, especially for Lake’s character and her husband, played by Ed Helms.

Lake Bell: “They’re in this kind of repressed, loving, but a little bit of a blinkered relationship.”

Plus, she thinks he wants to sleep with her sister, played by Amber Heard. It’s a story as old as time.

Ed Helms (as Noah): “Fanny and Zander are in for tomorrow night, by the way.”

Lake Bell (as Alice): “Why would you bring up my sister when we’re talking about your penis?”

Lake, help us single folks out here. Does married life mean wondering if your spouse is gonna hook up with your sibling?

Lake Bell: (laughing): “No! No, no. I think nobody should be worried.”

She says the movie will actually leave you feeling the exact opposite.

Lake Bell: “It’s deeply hopeful and warm. When you get married, you find your person, and then you get to live, and the world gets bigger.”

Lake, that’s such a beautiful sentiment. And for all the fellas not sold on the movie, well, she’s been working on a sales pitch for you.

Lake Bell: “It’s a great date night movie and you’ll get a lot of points if you take the honey.”

Ed Helms (as Noah): “Are we talking about sex?”

Lake Bell (as Alice): “No, no one’s talking about sex. You’re the only one who brought sex into it. It’s not like that.”

