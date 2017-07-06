Lady Gaga supports Ed Sheeran’s Twitter exit

(CNN) — Ed Sheeran sounds like he’s done with Twitter, and he has at least one famous defender.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to offer support for Sheeran, writing that her fellow singer “deserves all our love and respect like all humans do.”

“I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean,” Gaga wrote in a caption of a picture of her and Sheeran. “No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top.”

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” Sheeran said in an interview with The Sun published earlier this week.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” he said. “Twitter’s a platform for that.”

The “Shape of You” singer famously took a year-long social media break in 2015.

And while he’s still using Instagram (which automatically posts to his Twitter account), Sheeran said Twitter and its trolls are a whole other matter.

“One comment ruins your day,” he said. “That’s why I’ve come off it.”

Gaga appears to agree.

“Work harder to be kinder everybody,” she wrote on Instagram. “That should be your first duty to humanity.”

