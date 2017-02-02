Lady Gaga reveals few performance details at Super Bowl Media Center

Lady Gaga chilled with reporters today and talked about those Beyonce rumors… and just about everything else we wanted to know about the halftime show. We’re not saying she was evasive, but let’s just say she was big on ideas but short on details.

Lady Gaga has been preparing for her Super Bowl halftime show for months…

Lady Gaga: “I’m absolutely honored to be doing the Pepsi Halftime show.”

And Thursday, the Grammy winner shared what fans can expect from her half time performance at the Super Bowl Media Center in Houston.

Lady Gaga: “Oh, we have some thing’s planned for this weekend.”

Will she make any political statements?

Gaga said she’ll make ones she’s consistently made throughout her career.

Lady Gaga: “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country — one of love and compassion and kindness.”

Gaga shared the stage with icon, Tony Bennett, Sunday.

Tony also gave Gaga performance advice.

Lady Gaga: “Tony always encourages me to just tell the story of the songs, and to stay grounded in my craft and who I am as an artist.”

Lady G also addressed those Beyonce rumors about the two performing together.

Lady Gaga: “I have sent her flowers after I heard her amazing news. I’m going to be taking the spirit of many performers with me on that stage.”

Celebrated country singer, Luke Bryan was also on hand. He’ll sing the National Anthem before the big game.

Luke Bryan: “I’m gonna walk out there and kind of follow my heart, and follow the vibe of the room.”

Even though Bryan says he’s pretty nervous to sing in front of millions of people, he also thinks it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

Luke Bryan: “It’ll certainly be a highlight of my career, and my entertainment life, to be able to walk out there and hopefully perform the anthem in a way that I’ve always dreamed I would do it.”

And three cast members from the hit broadway musical “Hamilton” will sing “America the Beautiful” during pre game festivities.

Treat your case of Super Bowl fever all day Sunday here on 7. Coverage begins at 11 a.m., kick off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.