NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” best feature film and awarded its star, Saoirse Ronan, best actress.

The film critics’ group announced its awards Thursday on Twitter, throwing its fullest support behind Gerwig’s film about a Sacramento teenager (Ronan) growing up and dreaming of escaping to New York. The wins add further steam to the growing Oscar campaign of “Lady Bird,” which also has the distinction of setting a new record for perfection. It’s the most widely reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes to receive 100-percent positive reviews.

Earlier in the week, “Lady Bird” also scored honors at the Gotham Awards (for Ronan) and from the National Board of Review (for Gerwig and co-star Laurie Metcalf).

“The Florida Project,” an A24 release like “Lady Bird,” also fared well with the New York critics, winning best director for Sean Baker and best supporting actor for Willem Dafoe. The film depicts the vibrant but hardscrabble lives of those living at a low-budget Florida motel in the shadow of Disney World.

“Call Me By Your Name” breakthrough star Timothee Chalamet took best actor from the New York critics. Tiffany Haddish, the “Girls Trip” breakout, took supporting actress.

Other winners include Paul Thomas Anderson for his screenplay to “Phantom Thread” and Jordan Peele’s horror hit “Get Out” for best first film.

“Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison became the first woman to win the NYFCC’s best cinematography prize.

