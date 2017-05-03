Kosheri/Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill

(WSVN) - It’s a delicious Egyptian dish made with grains and dried fruits. That’s what’s cooking tonight- as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ken Lyon
The Restaurant: Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill in Wynwood
The Dish: Kosheri
Ingredients:
1 cup jasmine or basmati rice
1/4 cup vermicelli noodles broken into 2 inch pieces (optional)
1/2 cup Umbrian farro
1/2 cup Le Puy lentils
3 onions
2 carrots
2 stalks celery
2 bay leaves
Cinnamon, cardamom, salt and pepper (to taste)
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup currants
1/4 cup golden raisins
A sprinkling of any fresh herbs you may have on hand
Method of Preparation:
– Fry dry vermicelli noodles in about 2 – 3 tablespoons of butter, add 1 cup jasmine or basmati rice and steam rice in 1 cup of water. Allow to cool after cooked.
– Steam or boil 1/2 cup of Umbrian farro with 1 onion, carrot, celery, bay leaf in 4 cups of water. Drain and allow to cool after cooked (remove vegetables).
– Steam or boil 1/2 cup of French Le Puy lentils with a little onion, carrot, celery, bay leaf in 4 cups; drain and allow to cool after cooked (remove vegetables).
– Slice one large onion into thin rounds and cook slowly in olive oil until very soft and golden; hold to the side. Combine all cooked ingredients in a large bowl and mix gently. Season with cinnamon, cardamom, salt, pepper. Drizzle with honey and olive oil.
– Add 1 cup of boiling water to 1/4 cup of currents and 1/4 cup of golden raisins. Allow to cool, then strain out liquid and add plumped fruit to the mixture.
– Place the Kosheri mixture into a cast iron skillet that has been lightly coated with olive oil; roast in a very hot oven for about 6 to 7 minutes to allow for crisping of rice on the bottom and top.
To Plate:
Serve immediately with your favorite chopped herbs.
Serving Suggestion: Bordeaux
Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill
82 NW 29th Street
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 646-2998
http://www.charcoalmiami.com/
