Kosheri/Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill

(WSVN) - It’s a delicious Egyptian dish made with grains and dried fruits. That’s what’s cooking tonight- as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ken Lyon

The Restaurant: Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill in Wynwood

The Dish: Kosheri

Ingredients:

1 cup jasmine or basmati rice

1/4 cup vermicelli noodles broken into 2 inch pieces (optional)

1/2 cup Umbrian farro

1/2 cup Le Puy lentils

3 onions

2 carrots

2 stalks celery

2 bay leaves

Cinnamon, cardamom, salt and pepper (to taste)

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup currants

1/4 cup golden raisins

A sprinkling of any fresh herbs you may have on hand

Method of Preparation:

– Fry dry vermicelli noodles in about 2 – 3 tablespoons of butter, add 1 cup jasmine or basmati rice and steam rice in 1 cup of water. Allow to cool after cooked.

– Steam or boil 1/2 cup of Umbrian farro with 1 onion, carrot, celery, bay leaf in 4 cups of water. Drain and allow to cool after cooked (remove vegetables).

– Steam or boil 1/2 cup of French Le Puy lentils with a little onion, carrot, celery, bay leaf in 4 cups; drain and allow to cool after cooked (remove vegetables).

– Slice one large onion into thin rounds and cook slowly in olive oil until very soft and golden; hold to the side. Combine all cooked ingredients in a large bowl and mix gently. Season with cinnamon, cardamom, salt, pepper. Drizzle with honey and olive oil.

– Add 1 cup of boiling water to 1/4 cup of currents and 1/4 cup of golden raisins. Allow to cool, then strain out liquid and add plumped fruit to the mixture.

– Place the Kosheri mixture into a cast iron skillet that has been lightly coated with olive oil; roast in a very hot oven for about 6 to 7 minutes to allow for crisping of rice on the bottom and top.

To Plate:

Serve immediately with your favorite chopped herbs.

Serving Suggestion: Bordeaux

Charcoal Garden Bar & Grill

82 NW 29th Street

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 646-2998

http://www.charcoalmiami.com/

