(WSVN) - No rod and reel needed. Catching some of Florida’s local seafood is as easy as heading to Downtown Miami. And to make things beter, you’ll be supporting hurricane recovery efforts in the Keys at the same time. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Mario Tan Jun
The Restaurant: Casablanca Seafood Bar and Grill, Miami
The Dish: Kingfish Escabeche
Ingredients:
4 kingfish steaks
8 garlic cloves (sliced)
2 medium white onion – julienned thick
1 large green bell pepper – julienned thick
1 large red bell pepper – julienned thick
1 cup Manzanilla olives
2 whole bay leaves
1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley
½ cup dry white wine
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
Preheat large sautee pan to medium-high heat.
Season steaks with salt and pepper, then pan fry steaks in 2 tbsp olive oil. Set aside.
Using the same sautee pan (without washing), add the rest of olive oil and cook sliced garlic at medium heat until it becomes light brown, then add onions and peppers, bay leaves and cook for another minute at medium heat. Add olives, white wine, vinegar, salt and pepper and cook for another 4 minutes at medium heat.
Place mixture on top of steaks and let cool – refrigerate and serve.
Serves:
Serves 4
Serving Suggestion:
Lalande Sauvignon Blanc
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
400 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
(305) 371-4107
www.casablancaseafood.com
Coconut Grove Seafood Festival
http://coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com
