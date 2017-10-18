(WSVN) - No rod and reel needed. Catching some of Florida’s local seafood is as easy as heading to Downtown Miami. And to make things beter, you’ll be supporting hurricane recovery efforts in the Keys at the same time. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mario Tan Jun

The Restaurant: Casablanca Seafood Bar and Grill, Miami

The Dish: Kingfish Escabeche

Ingredients:

4 kingfish steaks

8 garlic cloves (sliced)

2 medium white onion – julienned thick

1 large green bell pepper – julienned thick

1 large red bell pepper – julienned thick

1 cup Manzanilla olives

2 whole bay leaves

1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat large sautee pan to medium-high heat.

Season steaks with salt and pepper, then pan fry steaks in 2 tbsp olive oil. Set aside.

Using the same sautee pan (without washing), add the rest of olive oil and cook sliced garlic at medium heat until it becomes light brown, then add onions and peppers, bay leaves and cook for another minute at medium heat. Add olives, white wine, vinegar, salt and pepper and cook for another 4 minutes at medium heat.

Place mixture on top of steaks and let cool – refrigerate and serve.

Serves:

Serves 4

Serving Suggestion:

Lalande Sauvignon Blanc

Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill

400 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128

(305) 371-4107

www.casablancaseafood.com

Coconut Grove Seafood Festival

http://coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.