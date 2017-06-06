Kiji Cuzco serves sushi with a twist

MIAMI (WSVN) - Making sushi is an art form that can take years to perfect, but learning the basics is not that hard — if you have a good teacher. A Wynwood restaurant has a do-it-yourself class that’ll have you rolling like a pro.

Kiji Cuzco in Wynwood is not your typical sushi joint.

Christian Altamirano, Kiji Cuzco: “Kiji Cuzco is the restaurant. It’s unique. It’s almost like a warehouse feel.”

The Peruvian/Japanese hotspot is on a roll, serving up sushi with a twist.

Christian Altamirano: “Every second Saturday of the month, we do ‘Sushi with a Twist.’ It’s basically a learning experience for our customers. When they come in, they’re provided with everything — all the rice, fish, seaweed, cutting board.”

Students learn from a sushi master — starting with the basics.

Christian Altamirano: “They can learn how to make three different rolls. One with the rice outside, one with the seaweed outside, which is more traditional, and the hand roll.”

Christian Altamirano: “What you want to do is, you want to, like, massage it. You don’t want to squeeze the rice. You want to put the tuna on the middle part of the seaweed. We want it up over the ingredients, holding your ingredients with your fingers, and then go right over it.”

Christian Altamirano: “One of the hardest things about making sushi, I’d say several things, like making the rice.”

From rice to seaweed to fish, this is sushi 101. Best of all, you get to eat your creation, even if your roll is a total wreck.

Customer 1: “I did pretty well, except I needed a little help with the hand roll.”

Customer 2: “Spicy tuna roll, the Japanese bagel roll. This one is actually the easiest one out of all of them, to me, except for the rice not sticking.”

Customer 3: “It’s a fun experience. It’s different, and you never know, you might become a sushi chef!”

After class, students compare notes and have a shot of saki — or three. Who said learning isn’t fun?

Christian Altamirano: “The cost is $55 for a single person. If you come with a couple it’s $100. That includes all the sushi that you’re going to eat, plus the endless mimosas and saki. If it’s actually something you want to learn then you’re definitely going to learn the basics.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kiji Cuzco

2451 NW 5 Ave

Miami, FL 33127

305-299-5004

https://www.wynwood5thave.com/kiji-cuzco

