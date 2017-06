CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Comedian Kevin Hart will be making a South Florida stop as he promotes his new memoir.

Titled “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” the book hits the shelves Tuesday.

To promote the work, Hart will be making several stops, including one at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Friday, at 7 p.m.

