Kevin Hart stops by Coral Gables to promote new book

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Comedian Kevin Hart stopped by Books & Books in Coral Gables to sign autographs and meet fans, Friday night.

Hart is currently on a nationwide book tour promoting “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” which details his life’s journey.

The comedian and actor signed autographs for attendees who brought his new book and even took the time to greet his excited fans during the event.

