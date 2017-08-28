So much of Texas is still reeling from Hurricane Harvey. Cleaning up and rebuilding is going to take a lot of time — and a lot of money — but A-list stars are already opening their wallets. Kevin Hart is leading the way — and calling out his friends to step up.

Comedian Kevin Hart is known for making people laugh, but now the funny man is getting serious, posting a video to social media.

Kevin Hart: “I’ve just been caught up to speed with everything that’s going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey.”

Hart shared a challenge with his 54.3 million Instagram followers.

Kevin Hart: “I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey [relief efforts], to the Red Cross. At this point, it’s a serious matter.”

Hart went on to say people are in bad shape and need help. He listed off his famous friends to make financial donations.

Kevin Hart: “Barack, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfeld.”

Hart isn’t the only celebrity trying to make a difference. NFL superstar J.J. Watt, who plays for the Houston Texans, took to social media, too.

J.J. Watt: “It’s very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help.”

Watt posted a challenge on his Instagram, urging people to donate to help with flood recovery efforts in Texas.

J.J. Watt: “I want to start a fundraiser, because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive. I know there will be a whole bunch of people we will need to help get back on their feet. I know there’s a lot we need to do to help rebuild.”

Watt set a goal of $200,000.

Other celebrities, especially those from Texas, Insta-grammed their thoughts on the devastation. Beyoncé let the Lone Star State know they’re in her prayers.

Actress Eva Longoria wrote, “I’m praying for my home state and all those who are suffering through the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.”

Country superstar Miranda Lambert posted a heart with the colors of the Texas flag, with the caption “Prayers, light and love for Texas!”

Within 24 hours, Watt had raised $500,000, so he has since announced a new goal to reach $1 million.

